Wirecard is finally getting booted from Germany's blue-chip DAX index after insolvency

Wirecard's logo can be seen on a smartphone held in front of a stock market chart.

Insolvent payments company Wirecard will finally be ejected from Germany's benchmark DAX index this month after exchange operator Deutsche Boerse announced a change in its selection rules.

Deutsche Boerse said Thursday that, from Aug. 21, a rule change will be implemented that allows it to remove insolvent companies from the DAX with two trading days' notice. It added this rule change would apply to Wirecard, "given the current situation."

Wirecard, once a high-flying tech company, collapsed into insolvency in June after admitting 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) of cash had gone missing from its balance sheet. The firm became a constituent of the DAX index in 2018, replacing German lender Commerzbank.