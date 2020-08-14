It's time for business to fix the 'disability inequality crisis': Activist and entrepreneur

Disability activist, social entrepreneur and founder of The Valuable 500 initiative, Caroline Casey, has told CNBC that business needs to be at the forefront of accelerating change to end the "disability inequality crisis," as the world emerges from the coronavirus crisis.

"This problem is too big for governments and charities alone to resolve. It needs the most powerful force on this planet, which in my mind is business," she said.

"As we reset our system, our recovery needs to be inclusive of everyone. There are no more excuses."

Casey told CNBC that disability is "still not understood as valuable," but with the exclusion of people with disabilities estimated to cost countries up to 7% of their annual GDP, according to the International Labour Organization, business needs to understand "the value, not just the cost" of inclusion.

She said people currently consider a disability as something more akin to being weak or dependent, "but actually this is an incredible market that has insight and innovation and potential."

Casey, who is registered legally blind, said she hid her own disability at work until she was 28 years old, mistakenly thinking that if she spoke up about it she wouldn't have the same chances.

She launched The Valuable 500 initiative — a "global movement putting disability on the business leadership agenda" — at the World Economic Forum, Davos in 2019.

Named to emulate the Fortune 500 list of top global companies by revenue, the movement aims to sign up five hundred of the world's largest multinational and private sector companies to commit to unlocking the "business, social and economic value" of the more-than 1 billion people living with disability worldwide.

Nearly 300 companies have already signed up across 30 countries, including Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Black & Veatch, Tommy Hilfiger, Voya Financial, Calvin Klein, Greene King and Roche Pharma UK.