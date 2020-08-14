Hong Kong cuts GDP forecast for 2020 after economy contracts 9% on-year in the second quarter

Hong Kong's government downgraded its full-year economic forecast on Friday after a recent flare up in coronavirus cases threatened to further derail the city's economy.

The government now expects the city's economy to shrink by between 6% and 8% in 2020, compared to its previous projection for a contraction of between 4% and 7%.

"If the current wave of local infection can be contained within a short time and barring any further sharp deterioration in the external environment, economic performance for 2020 as a whole can hopefully fall within the upper half of the range forecast," according to a statement by the government economist, Andrew Au.

The downgrade came after the Hong Kong economy contracted by 9% in the second quarter compared to a year ago. It was the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year decline in gross domestic product, official statistics showed.

The updated data on the city's economic performance exactly matched its official advance estimates.