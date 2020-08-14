As the pandemic persists, New Zealand considers negative interest rates

New Zealand is considering negative interest rates, as it grapples with the severe economic impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In its interest rate decision this week, the central bank maintained its official cash rate at 0.25%, but also raised the possibility of going into negative territory.

"The severe global economic disruption caused by the pandemic is persisting. Any significant change in the global and domestic economic outlook remains dependent on the containment of the virus, which is highly uncertain as evidenced today by the return to social restrictions in New Zealand," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said the option of negative rates would not be used on its own, but rather, as part of a package of measures to tackle the health crisis.

"Negative rates won't be on their own, which is why we talked about a package of measures because any one instrument will achieve only certain amount of effectiveness on its own," he said.

"We're still very confident monetary policy is effective, but it's not the main game in town," Orr said, adding that fiscal policy too would need to be tapped upon.