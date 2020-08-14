Republican National Convention's primetime lineup will showcase Trump every night, federal properties

WASHINGTON — With less than 10 days to go before the start of the scaled-back Republican National Convention, plans are taking shape for what will be a four-day celebration of President Donald Trump, culminating in his acceptance speech Aug. 27 from the White House grounds.

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver his speech on Wednesday night, Aug. 26, from the historic Fort McHenry national monument near Baltimore, according to several news reports Friday that cited unnamed convention planning officials.

Several other convention speeches will take place at another federal property, the ornate Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, which is located around the corner from the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington.

First Lady Melania Trump and several of Trump's adult children will speak on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Other speakers during the convention will include Republican Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Joni Ernst of Iowa, former Trump ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

Trump will be the central focus of the convention on each of the four days, organizers said, a plan that breaks with the long-standing tradition of waiting until the last day of the convention to showcase the presidential nominee.

Several other convention speeches will take place at another federal property, the ornate Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, which is located around the corner from the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington.

The plan to use federal properties such as the White House and Fort McHenry as backdrops for such overtly political events has caused a furor among government ethics experts, who say it violates long-standing norms against presidents using the White House or other federal property for campaign events.

The events also run the risk of violating the Hatch Act, a law which prohibits federal employees from engaging in political activities while on the job. Trump and Pence are exempt from the Hatch Act, but the West Wing staffers who would presumably help to set up and staff Trump's speech are not.

In addition to the marquee speakers, the GOP convention will include appearances from ordinary Americans who will describe how Trump's policies have improved their lives or warn of what could happen if Democrat Joe Biden defeats Trump in November.