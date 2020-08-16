Need a break? Here are the top cities for quick summer getaways

Newport Beach, California, comes in at No. 2 in Hotwire's 2020 list of "itty bitty city" destinations for quick nearby summer getaways.

Summer is nearly over, and the Covid-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating. Many Americans, who put their vacation plans on hold, are thinking about when they might get away.

Shorter breaks in smaller towns and cities close to home may be the answer.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has really changed everything we know and love about travel — between grounded flights and changing travel restrictions, people are finding it difficult to get their travel fix this year," said Nick Graham, head of online travel emporium Hotwire.com. "Domestic travel, especially quick, local getaways for 2 to 3 days, are a great way to test the travel waters again and get a much needed change of scenery while staying close to home."

Hotwire found that while 72% of Americans are interested in a summer getaway, 4 out of 5 think quick, local trips are good first option during the pandemic. In addition, 43% will seek out less crowded destinations and 89% will take health precautions while traveling. Those steps include traveling by car (50%), researching hotel cleanliness before booking (29%) and sticking close to home (26%).

Those findings are backed up by other research. Insurance company Allianz found that nearly 6 in 10 travel insurance customers surveyed will stay within the U.S. borders for vacation this year.

However, Americans also want to avoid crowds: In a recent survey of 2,000 people, financial services firm IPX 1031 found that 66% are avoiding large cities when they travel. In addition, 81% are monitoring Covid-19 case levels in prospective destinations, and 85% will cancel if numbers spike.

"These trends in travel planning reflect a move towards more remote [and] rural locations and even staycations over big cities that are traditionally very popular for summer travel," said IPX 1031 spokesman Matt Zajechowski.