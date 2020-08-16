Op-Ed: The next stimulus should be spent on job training and rebuilding a better American economy

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is reflected in the sneeze guard set up between himself and members of the House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Oversight of the Treasury Department and Fed Reserve Pandemic response on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Government spending from the Treasury Department and Congress along with stimulative bond purchases from the Federal Reserve are at unprecedented levels.

Deficit spending for the U.S. is over $3 trillion so far this year. While the costs are clear, the benefits are less so. Financial relief for millions of Americans furloughed or unemployed has been a humanitarian godsend​.

Some argue that it was too much, and it may have been for some, but at moments of crisis, ​moments of necessity, more is better than not enough. The relief provided by the initial $1,200 checks and the ongoing supplemental unemployment insurance was the difference between being able to endure lockdown and going hungry for many of our fellow Americans.

Yet, as the government spends, debt is accumulating. The Federal Reserve's balance sheet has increased by about $3 trillion this year, and the Fed is encouraging Congress to provide greater stimulus. Many are beginning to ask if more stimulus is the correct response, or is it merely pushing on an economic rope?

After the banking crisis of 2008 and 2009, the Fed began to increase its balance sheet by purchasing Treasury bonds as a means of providing liquidity to the banking system and to keep interest rates low. Much of this spending is known as Quantitative Easing. And it worked — sort of. For all the spending, economic disaster was successfully averted, but GDP growth never got much better than about 2% per year.

In February, unemployment was about 3.5% and wages were beginning to rise. We may have been at the genesis of an organic renaissance of demand and growth. Alas, we will never know as the effects of a pandemic threw the U.S. and most of the world into recession with unemployment spiking to over 15%. The response to this great recession that may indeed be a depression, is a remarkable increase in the deployment of stimulus.