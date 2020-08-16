Russia offers Belarus military assistance as 200,000 gather in largest demonstration yet

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko Moscow military assistance if necessary as demonstrators held the biggest protest yet against what they call Lukashenko's rigged re-election.

The protest in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, attracted around 200,000 people, a Reuters reporter estimated. At least two protesters have died and thousands have been detained in demonstrations since last Sunday's vote.

People carried red and white flags and chanted "Lukashenko step down" and "We won't forget or forgive."

Opponents of Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, say the vote was rigged to disguise the fact that he has lost public support. He denies losing, citing official results that gave him just over 80% of the vote.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had told Lukashenko Moscow was ready to assist Belarus in accordance with a collective military pact if necessary and that external pressure was being applied to the country.

It did not say where from.

Shortly before the opposition protest, there was tight security as Lukashenko's supporters gathered in central Minsk for the first time since the election to voice their support for him and watch him give a fiery speech.

Lukashenko, under pressure from the European Union for cracking down on his opponents, said NATO tanks and planes had been deployed 15 minutes from the Belarusian border. NATO said it was closely monitoring the situation in Belarus, but that there was no military build-up at the country's western border.

Lukashenko, who has alleged a foreign-backed plot to topple him, said Belarus was under pressure.

"NATO troops are at our gates. Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and our native Ukraine are ordering us to hold new elections," he said, adding that Belarus would "die as a state" if new polls were held.

“I have never betrayed you and will never do so,” he said.

The Belarusian army would hold drills from Aug. 17-20 in the west of the country, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.