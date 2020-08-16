U.S. President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert has died, the White House announced

Republican president-elect Donald Trump (R) hugs his brother Robert Trump after delivering his acceptance speech at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City.

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, has passed away, the White House said in a statement late Saturday.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," the president said in the statement. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again."

There were conflicting reports about whether he was 71 or 72, according to NBC News.

The president was traveling to New York City on Friday to visit his ailing younger brother who was back in a hospital, the White House said earlier.

Robert Trump's condition and the date of his most recent hospitalization was not disclosed by the White House.

He was one of Trump's four siblings and recently filed a lawsuit to block the publication of a book by their niece, Mary Trump. The tell-all memoir, "Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," was published ahead of schedule after Robert failed to stop its release.

Robert Trump argued that Mary Trump violated a nondisclosure agreement she signed with him, Donald Trump and their sister.

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and a senior White House advisor, said on Twitter: "Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always."

Here is the full statement from the White House.

