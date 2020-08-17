Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: General Motors, Chevron, Teladoc & more

Deutsche said in its upgrade of the restaurant hospitality company and owner of Chili's that it sees a "multiple re-rate" of the stock as long as management continues to execute.

"We are upgrading shares of EAT to Buy, as we believe that there is still ~25% upside over the next 12 months in a relatively conservative base case, and more than that in a bull case that seems far from incredible. It appears evident to us that a complete narrative shift is now underway with EAT, and so long as management can continue to execute and make smart decisions with the balance sheet, we see the potential for a multiple re-rate to follow."