Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: General Motors, Chevron, Teladoc & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Deutsche said in its upgrade of the restaurant hospitality company and owner of Chili's that it sees a "multiple re-rate" of the stock as long as management continues to execute.
"We are upgrading shares of EAT to Buy, as we believe that there is still ~25% upside over the next 12 months in a relatively conservative base case, and more than that in a bull case that seems far from incredible. It appears evident to us that a complete narrative shift is now underway with EAT, and so long as management can continue to execute and make smart decisions with the balance sheet, we see the potential for a multiple re-rate to follow."
Telsey said in its upgrade of Burlington and Ross that it sees their acceleration continuing into next year and beyond due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"First, the leading off-price retailers' stores and concepts have proven to be destinations loved by consumers as evidenced by traffic increases driving market share gains over many years. Although COVID-19 forced the temporary closure of stores for most of the first quarter, leading to more than a 50% decline in sales, we believe that reopenings will have allowed business trends to jump start and eventually get back on track, if not accelerate post 2Q20 and beyond."