Op-ed: Here are tips to buy that home without wrecking your finances

Have you found yourself daydreaming about, or even looking for, that next new home? With interest rates at historically low rates and people stuck at home with the enhanced ability to work remotely, many people find themselves actively hunting for that next place to call home.

Home sales have been steadily increasing in recent months, with sales of existing homes jumping nearly 21% in June compared with May, according to the National Association of Realtors.

This means inventories are low in much of the country, so you may need to move quickly. And you may not have time to sell or even list your current home before making that offer, especially if you have children. If you have a lot of equity in your current home, there are several options.

Here are some solutions to consider:

Use your savings: According to the NAR, 60% of buyers secured a down payment from savings. If you don't have the cash, then selling stocks and bonds in an investment account is often an option to consider in order to qualify for your new mortgage.

The downside is that you will likely incur capital gains taxes on any investments that have increased in value since you purchased them. Moreover, this removes those investments from your account that could otherwise be working for you, and you might miss out on a good run-up in the market.

Borrow money against investment accounts: Instead of selling investments to raise cash, it might make sense to borrow money using these same investments as collateral for the loan. This can be done either via a margin loan from the brokerage firm that holds your investments, or from a bank that offers a pledged asset line of credit.

These options allow you to borrow cash against the value of your investments and pay back the loan when your first home sells. Be mindful of the interest rate that you pay on these loans.

Also, keep in mind that since your collateral is investments which fluctuate, a significant decrease in the value of your investments may trigger a "margin call" if your collateral is no longer sufficient. In this case, the lender may require you to put up more collateral or sell investment assets being used as collateral to pay down the loan balance. This would likely mean selling investments at an inopportune time when values are down.