Russia's vaccine chief claims the West is trying to 'lure' away its scientists

An employee at work at the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry that produces a COVID-19 vaccine.

The head of Russia's vaccine-development body has claimed that Western research institutions are seeking to "lure" away its scientists to work for them.

Alexander Gintsburg alleged that attempts to poach scientists from Russia to work in Europe and the U.S. had not worked. Gintsburg is the head of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology which developed Russia's coronavirus vaccine that was given regulatory approval last week.

"Our researchers have been working at the Gamaleya Institute for ten years … Any American or European university can only dream of having such researchers. And they are seeking to lure them away. But they won't be able to," Gintsburg told the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday, Russian news agency Tass reported. Gintsburg offered no evidence for his claim, nor did he mention any specific institutions.

Russia registered its coronavirus vaccine on August 11, making it the first country in the world to do so. The vaccine has only gone through Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials that involved a limited number of participants, however. Russia said Phase 3 trials on a larger cohort of people would begin in August.

Western health officials reacted to Russia's announcement of the vaccine with skepticism and concern, and questioned the efficacy and safety of the vaccine as no data on the results of the clinical trials has been published. Russia rejected that criticism, with one Russian official telling CNBC that "some U.S. media and U.S. people" were waging "major information warfare" against the vaccine.