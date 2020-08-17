Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: America's Car-Mart, Kohl's, Uber & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

America's Car-Mart — Shares of America's Car-Mart jumped nearly 5% in extended trading after the auto financing company reported better-than-expected earnings. The company reported earnings per share of $2.83, versus an estimate of $1.45 per share, according to FactSet. Its revenue also came above expectations.

Kohl's — Shares of Kohl's gained 0.9% in after-hours trading ahead of its earnings report on Tuesday before the bell. Wall Street analysts were expecting the retailer to report an 88 cents loss in the second quarter on revenues of $3.807 billion, according to FactSet.

Uber — Shares of Uber climbed 0.4% after the ride-hailing company said it does not plan to shut its California Uber Eats operations due to the court case that forced it to susped service in the state to reshape its business model. A judge recently granted a preliminary injunction requiring the company to reclassify drivers as employees, instead of contractors.

Home Depot — Shares of Home Depot gained 0.7% after hours, extending Monday's 2.7% rally. The retailer's stock jumped after the Wall Street Journal reported foot traffic at Home Depot has soared at least 35% since April despite the pandemic. The company is set to report earnings Tuesday before the bell.