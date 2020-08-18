Here's who will speak at the Democratic National Convention tonight

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Former President Bill Clinton, and Dr. Jill Biden to speak at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Aug. 18th, 2020.

Former President Bill Clinton and progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are scheduled to speak Tuesday during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

The convention, which is being held virtually during the coronavirus pandemic, kicked off Monday with speakers including former first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders. The high-profile figures threw the full weight of their support behind Joe Biden, while serving up sizzling criticism of President Donald Trump.

"If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don't make a change in this election," Obama said in her remarks.

The speakers for Day 2 of the four-night convention are slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET. In addition to Clinton and Ocasio-Cortez, former Secretary of State and 2004 Democratic nominee John Kerry is also scheduled to speak, along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates. Jill Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee's wife, is scheduled to headline the evening.