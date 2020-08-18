Skip Navigation
Here's who will speak at the Democratic National Convention tonight

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • Former President Bill Clinton and progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are scheduled to speak Tuesday at the second night of the Democratic National Convention.
  • Jill Biden is scheduled to headline the evening.
  • The convention, which is being held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, kicked off Monday with speeches from former first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Former President Bill Clinton, and Dr. Jill Biden to speak at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Aug. 18th, 2020.
Former President Bill Clinton and progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are scheduled to speak Tuesday during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

The convention, which is being held virtually during the coronavirus pandemic, kicked off Monday with speakers including former first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders. The high-profile figures threw the full weight of their support behind Joe Biden, while serving up sizzling criticism of President Donald Trump.

"If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don't make a change in this election," Obama said in her remarks.

The speakers for Day 2 of the four-night convention are slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET. In addition to Clinton and Ocasio-Cortez, former Secretary of State and 2004 Democratic nominee John Kerry is also scheduled to speak, along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates. Jill Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee's wife, is scheduled to headline the evening.

The DNC is also set to broadcast a collaborative keynote address that features 17 "rising stars" within the party who will deliver remarks from all over the nation. They include former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania and Texas Rep. Colin Allred.

CNBC.com will livestream the event, as will the DNC.

C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS will show the full two hours of the convention each night. Fox News, CBS, ABC and NBC will show the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour.

Here are the main speakers for Tuesday night:

  • Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
  • Former Secretary of State John Kerry
  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
  • Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.
  • Former President Bill Clinton
  • Former second lady Jill Biden (10 p.m. hour)
  • Keynote speakers: Former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, State Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Tenn., Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., State Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Nev., former State Rep. Kathleen Clyde, D-Ohio, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, D-Fla., Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, D-Calif., State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Pa., State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-S.C., State Rep. Mari Manoogian, D-Mich., State Rep. Victoria Neave, D-Texas, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, State Rep. Sam Park, D-Ga., State Rep. Denny Ruprecht, D-N.H., Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, D-Ala.