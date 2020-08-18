Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg says if a Trump post violates standards, 'it comes down'

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg on Tuesday said the company is prepared to remove any posts by President Donald Trump that violate the company's standards.

"When the president violates our hate speech standards or gives false information about voter suppression or coronavirus, it comes down," Sandberg said on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports.

Sandberg's comments came after Mitchell asked her how Facebook will monitor Trump's speech in the lead up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election in November. Last week, Facebook launched a Voting Information Center that Sandberg said will help provide users with accurate information about the election.

"This is a big task for us, and we are as ready as we think we could possibly be for it," she said.

Facebook's own employees criticized the company earlier this summer when Facebook decided not to remove or moderate a post in late May by Trump in which he said "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" in reference to Black Lives Matter protests. Earlier this month, however, the company removed a post by Trump of a video in which he claimed that children are "almost immune" from Covid-19. Facebook said it removed the post because it contained a false claim.