Jill Biden says Joe Biden will make the nation 'whole' in her Democratic National Convention speech

WASHINGTON -- Jill Biden made a passionate and personal argument for her husband, Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday at the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

"How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding-and with small acts of compassion. With bravery. With unwavering faith," said Biden, recounting how she met her future husband shortly after his first wife and baby daughter were killed in a car crash in 1972.

"Joe's purpose has always driven him forward. His strength of will is unstoppable. And his faith is unshakable—because it's not in politicians or political parties—or even himself. It's in the providence of God. His faith is in you—in us," said Biden.

Biden's overarching message of unity and compassion could hardly have been more different than the divisive "us vs. them" message that Joe Biden's opponent, President Donald Trump, is pinning his reelection hopes on.

But Jill Biden did not mention Trump at all, not even in passing. Instead, she focused on her husband, her family, and her optimistic vision of America.

"There are those who want to tell us that our country is hopelessly divided, that our differences are irreconcilable," said Biden. "But that's not what I've seen over these last few months. We're coming together and holding on to each other. We're finding mercy and grace in the moments we might have once taken for granted.

"We're seeing that our differences are precious and our similarities are infinite. We have shown that the heart of this nation still beats with kindness and courage. And that's the soul of America that Joe Biden is fighting for now."