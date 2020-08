The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a visit to No 3214 Unit of the Internal Troops of the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs two weeks before the 2020 Belarusian presidential election.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday said Minsk had deployed armed units on its western borders in response to statements by foreign governments about the situation inside the country.

In a televised meeting, Lukashenko said the units were on full alert and ready to fulfill their obligations.