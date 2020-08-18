Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cree, Agilent Technologies, Target and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Cree — Shares of the semiconductor company ticked nearly 3% lower in extended trading on Tuesday after giving a weak earnings outlook for the current quarter. Fiscal first quarter revenue outlook came in roughly in line with estimates. Cree, however, did report a loss of 18 cents per share, while analysts expected a loss of 19 cents per share. Revenue also topped estimates.

Agilent Technologies — Shares of the healthcare equipment and services company dipped about 1.5% in after hours trading on Tuesday despite reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results. Agilent Technologies earned 78 cents per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

Jack Henry & Associates — Shares of the technology company fell more than 6% in after hours trading on Tuesday after the company issued a weak outlook for full year earnings. Jack Henry said it expected earnings between $3.70 and $3.75 per share, while analysts on Wall Street were calling for $4.00 per share. The revenue outlook also fell short of expectations.

La-Z-Boy — Shares of the furniture company ticked slight higher after the bell on Tuesday after reporting earnings of 18 cents per share, well above the loss of 13 cents per share expected on Wall Street, according to Refinitiv. La-Z-Boy also reinstated its quarterly dividend to shareholders of $0.07 per share.

Target, Lowe's — Shares of big box retailer Target and home improvement company Lowe's both rose slightly in after hours trading on Tuesday ahead of the retailers' quarterly results on Wednesday. Other retailers, like Walmart and Home Depot, reported strong-than-expected results on Tuesday.