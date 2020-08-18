Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange.

The S&P 500's move into record territory came after more than a week of flirting with the milestone. "There has been a lot of good news seemingly validating" this move higher, said Andrew Slimmon, managing director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. However, Slimmon added the market is currently "very vulnerable to some type of bad news," citing the S&P 500's narrow leadership on toward the record high.

Amazon shares popped more than 4% to lead other major tech names higher. Alphabet advanced 2.6% and Facebook closed 0.5% higher. Apple and Microsoft each rose more than 0.5% and Netflix gained 2%.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting in July are set for release on Wednesday.

