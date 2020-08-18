Why Oracle's bid for TikTok might not be as crazy as it sounds

Oracle's bid to acquire TikTok's U.S. business might not be as bizarre as it initially sounds, analysts told CNBC Tuesday.

The enterprise software giant is said to be working with venture capital firms Sequoia and General Atlantic to beat Microsoft in the race to buy TikTok's business in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and Canada from Chinese owner ByteDance. The deal talks were confirmed by a CNBC source after they were first reported by the Financial Times.

While TikTok may not seem like the most natural fit for Oracle's existing customer base, there could be more to it than that. Abishur Prakash, a geopolitical futurist at a strategy consulting firm called Center for Innovating the Future, said companies want one thing when it comes to TikTok: data.

"By putting TikTok's data on Oracle servers, Oracle may be able to build in-roads into new industries," Prakash said. Oracle doesn't have a social media app that it could integrate TikTok with but the company could theoretically use customer data collected by TikTok to improve its marketing products.

With over 2 billion downloads, TikTok's large user base may also appeal to Oracle, as could the company's business model, which poses a direct threat to Facebook.

"In the post-Covid world, every business is trying to reinvent themselves," Prakash added. "And, within geopolitics of tech, there isn't just risks, but also opportunities. Oracle may have its own ideas as to how it could use TikTok that it hasn't revealed to the market yet."