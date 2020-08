Apple made history on Wednesday as the first U.S. company to pass $2 trillion in market cap, but the latest leg of the rally has made even some of its most ardent fans on Wall Street skittish.

The stock's meteoric 59% rise this year puts its price about 9% above its average Wall Street 12-month price target, according to FactSet. Over the past five years, the stock has rarely traded above that average target before eventually turning lower.