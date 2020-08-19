European markets slightly higher after record highs on Wall Street; Maersk up 5.4%

European stocks advanced slightly on Wednesday morning, pausing after a strong session stateside that saw the S&P 500 hit a fresh record high.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged 0.2% higher, having fluctuated at the start of trading. Oil and gas stocks shed 0.2% while telecoms gained 0.6%.

Market participants in Europe tentatively followed the positive sentiment on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite set records. The S&P 500 rose to an all-time high Tuesday, wiping out all its losses from the market sell-off caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It confirms the start of a new bull market.

The broader market index climbed 0.2% to 3,389.78, a record close. The Nasdaq Composite also hit a record, climbing 0.7% to 11,210.84.

Meanwhile, investors continue to monitor developments in the U.S.-China trade war.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has postponed trade talks with China and does not want to speak with China right now. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows later told reporters that there were no new high-level talks scheduled between Washington and Beijing.

The world's two largest economies agreed on an initial "phase one" trade pact in January, but geopolitical tensions have risen and there are doubts as to whether China can honor its commitments under the deal.