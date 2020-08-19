Here's what it will take for Apple to get to $3 trillion

A man uses his mobile phone as he walks past advertising for the new iPhones outside the Apple store in Hong Kong on October 10, 2019.

With Apple's stock rally cementing its place as the first U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion value, some investors are already wondering about whether the iPhone maker's market capitalization can trek to $3 trillion.

At the current level of outstanding shares, Apple's stock price would have to soar to $701.65 per share for the company to reach a market value of $3 trillion.

That may seem unlikely in the near term based on Wednesday's trading around $468 per share. But analysts point out that it took only two years for the consumer tech company to rally from a $1 trillion value to $2 trillion.