Roche and Regeneron link up on a coronavirus antibody cocktail

Regeneron and Roche are teaming up on an investigational antibody cocktail against Covid-19, with the U.S. company to sell it in the United States and the Swiss drugmaker to sell it elsewhere, should the drug win approval.

Regeneron has said it expects initial data from ongoing trials of its Covid-19 antibody cocktail, called REGN-COV2, next month.

The medicine, among several being developed by drugmakers seeking a treatment for the novel coronavirus, prevented and treated the disease in rhesus macaques and hamsters, Regeneron said this month.