Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nvidia, Intel, Goodyear & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Nvidia — Chipmaker Nvidia posted record sales in the last quarter as a spike in online gaming and working-from-home computing fostered demand for the company's semiconductors. The Santa Clara, California-based company said adjusted earnings per share for the quarter ending July 31 rose to $2.18 per share vs. $1.97 per share expected. Revenues jumped 50% year over year to $3.87 billion. Despite the financial figures, shares fell 1%.

Intel — Shares of Intel popped nearly 3.5% in after-hours trading after it said it's embarked on an accelerated share purchase program to buy back $10 billion of its common stock. The chipmaker had suspended stock repurchases in March, but now said it "believes that its common stock is at the time of this announcement trading well below intrinsic valuation."

CBL & Associates Properties — CBL & Associates, one of the largest mall owners in the U.S., fell more than 13% in after-hours trading amid reports that it plans to file for bankruptcy. The company said Wednesday that it has struck an agreement on a debt-for-equity swap with debt holders that would erase $900 million in debt and at least $600 million in other obligations.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber — Shares of Goodyear gained more than 1% in after-hours trading despite renewed attacks by President Donald Trump against the company during a White House press conference. The president tweeted earlier in the day to his followers: "Don't buy GOODYEAR TIRES." The White House uproar after a Goodyear employee posted a photo that showed a slide during a workplace training that "Black Lives Matter" and LBGT pride apparel were "acceptable" while "Blue Lives Matter" and "MAGA Attire" were "unacceptable."