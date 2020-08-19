Target reports a monster quarter — profits jump 80%, same-store sales set record

Target on Wednesday blew past every forecast on Wall Street for its fiscal second quarter as it attracted millions of new customers online, setting a record for same-store sales that drove profits up by an eye-popping 80.3% to $1.7 billion.

Sales online and at stores open for at least a year climbed by 24.3% during the quarter ended Aug. 1— an all-time high for the retailer. Same-store sales climbed by 10.9% while the company's digital sales nearly tripled from a year earlier.

Shares jumped by nearly 9% in premarket trading.

Here's how the company did in the second quarter versus what analysts forecast, based on average estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Adjusted EPS: $3.38, vs. $1.62 expected

Revenue: $23 billion, vs. $20.09 billion expected

Same-store sales growth: 24.3%, vs. 7.6% expected, according to a StreetAccount survey

CEO Brian Cornell said on a call with reporters that the retailer's mix of merchandise and online options resonated with customers who sought out safe and convenient ways to shop in the midst of the pandemic. The company benefited from its designation as an essential retailer during U.S. lockdowns that forced some competitors to close.

"Throughout the year and over the last few years, we've built tremendous trust with the guest," he said on the call. He said that relationship with customers has "been one of the big drivers behind our success."

During the second quarter, Target's shopping traffic picked up, customers filled up their baskets with more items, and even beauty and apparel sales were strong. Sales were also up across all five of Target's merchandise categories. The retailer reported its strongest sales in electronics, which was up by more than 70% overa year earlier as customers bought home office items and video games. Home and beauty grew respectively by more than 30% and 20%. Two categories — food and beverage and essentials — were up by about 20%.

Apparel, which dropped by about 20% during the fiscal first quarter, grew by double digits in the second quarter from a year earlier.