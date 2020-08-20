Asia Pacific stocks dip as investors await China's loan prime rates

Stocks in Asia Pacific dipped in Thursday morning trade as investors react to the overnight release of July meeting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policymaking body.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.27% while the Topix index shed 0.19%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.52%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.53%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.32% lower.

China is set to announce its benchmark lending rate at its August fixing on Thursday, expected at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. Majority of the participants in a Reuters survey expected no change to both the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) and five-year LPR.

Markets in Indonesia and Malaysia are closed on Thursday for a holiday.