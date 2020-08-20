Germany, Spain record highest daily coronavirus infection rate since April as cases surge across Europe

Germany and Spain have both recorded their highest respective daily coronavirus infection rate since April, with other countries in the region also reporting a sharp rise in new cases.

Several European countries have imposed travel restrictions, social-distancing measures and mask-wearing procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, the World Health Organization cited a relaxation of public health measures, in addition to people "dropping their guard," as possible explanations for the resurgence in the number of new Covid-19 infections across the region.

Germany recorded 1,707 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, reflecting its highest daily toll since April. The country has now reported 228,261 cases of the virus, with 9,253 related deaths, according to data compiled from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

Spain has seen another 3,715 new cases of the virus confirmed in the past 24 hours, with an additional 127 deaths. As in Germany, Spain's daily infection rate has not been this high since late April.

Elsewhere, Italy reported 642 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, notching its highest jump in new infections since late May. The country has recorded a total of 255,278 cases, with 35,412 deaths.

Meanwhile, France's health ministry reported 3,776 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, with the daily tally going above 3,000 for the third time in the last five days. France has recorded a similar number of cases to Italy, with 30,434 deaths.