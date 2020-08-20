Emergency savings are tumbling during pandemic, especially in households with income under $50,000

Rob Daly | OJO Images | Getty Images

An already troubled aspect of Americans' financial life appears to be deteriorating. While roughly 13% of U.S. adults say they have more emergency savings now than they did pre-pandemic, roughly 35% report having less, according to a Bankrate study. Households with income below $50,000 yearly are feeling the Covid-induced economic meltdown the most, with 44% saying their savings has dropped, compared with 27% of those earning above that. By age group, younger baby boomers — those ages 56 to 65 — are in the weakest position, with 26% saying they have no emergency funds.

Emergency savings during pandemic None 21% Less than three months 27% Three to five months 20% Six months 25% Unsure/did not answer 7%

"The pandemic, the widespread unemployment — that's been a shock and unforeseen development for everyone," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. Roughly 1,000 adults were polled in late July for the survey, just as the $600 in extra weekly unemployment benefits from the federal government was coming to an end. The survey echoes other recent findings that suggest many households are struggling in the face of high unemployment as the pandemic continues to wallop the U.S. economy. On Thursday, the Labor Department said new jobless claims were above 1 million for the week that ended Aug. 15. More than 28 million individuals were collecting unemployment heading into this month.