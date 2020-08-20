The NBA is considering a permanent play-in and other schedule shake-ups after solid ratings for last week's Blazers-Grizzlies game

C.J. McCollum #3 and Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers speaks to the media during the Western Conference Play-In game against the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the NBA Restart 2020 on August 15, 2020 at The Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

As the shortened National Basketball Season under the bubble in Orlando moves into the playoffs, the ratings numbers are scattered all over. Some networks have decided to include total viewership (including streaming), arguing that media consumption habits have changed, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the league's stance on social injustice matters has been widely applauded, but hasn't resonated well with all NBA fans.

But one thing can't be debated: The NBA can still attract viewers for games that matter, like last weekend's "play-in" contest between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The eighth-place Blazers and ninth-place Grizzlies were competing to secure the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference. The play-in was added this year to give teams that were less than four games out of eighth place at the end of the shortened regular season a shot at the playoffs. If the Grizzlies had won two games against Portland, they would've made the playoffs. Instead, they lost 126-121 and the Blazers will advance.

Played on a Saturday afternoon, and featuring two NBA markets that rarely draw national attention, the game averaged 1.9 million viewers and peaked at 2.6 million viewers at roughly 4:45 p.m. according to ESPN.

The network told CNBC the game was up 7 percent from the "NBA on ABC seeding games, which average an audience of 1.8 million viewers."

"That is a good number," longtime sports television executive Neal Pilson said of the Blazers-Grizzlies match-up. "It's a good rating and a good audience. It demonstrates games that have significance – win or lose – almost in any sport, do get a larger audience than an average league game."

"We won the day," added NBA league executive Byron Spruell in an interview with CNBC. "To have that many million viewers watching our product and that match-up and the inaugural play-in, that was huge for us."

Spruell, the NBA's president of operations, said the game, featuring a dynamic superstar in Damian Lillard and rookie star Ja Morant, was "compelling and exciting."

And with the ratings serving as support, the NBA plans to discuss adding the play-in model to its traditional 82-game season permanently.

"We're excited about the foundation that has been set for the play-in and where we can go for the future," Spruell said.