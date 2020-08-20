Qantas CEO expects 50% of international operations to return by fiscal 2022

Australian carrier Qantas expects about half of its international operations to get back on track by the middle of 2022, CEO Alan Joyce said on Thursday.

"International, we think, will take a bit of time to recover. In financial year 2022, we are only expecting to get 50% of our international operation back and we're thinking it will take three years before we can get our A380s back in the air," Joyce said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"When we do, we'll start getting back to pre-Covid-19 levels," he added.

Air travel demand has suffered a near-total collapse this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. That has forced airlines to cut costs by suspending flight routes, putting many of the planes in their fleet in long-term storage. Many have sought government support, with some even succumbing to administration.

Resumption in international travel will differ in various parts of the world, according to Joyce. Countries that have similar levels of infection may open up borders and create a travel "bubble," he said, referring to a proposed trans-Tasman safe travel route between Australia and New Zealand. The plan has now been put on hold due to new Covid-19 cases in both countries, according to reports.

"For some of the big markets like the United States, I think we are going to be dependent on a vaccine," Joyce said. The U.S. is the world's worst-affected country, with more than 5.5 million reported cases and over 172,000 deaths.