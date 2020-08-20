Taco Bell unveils new design with more drive-thrus as pandemic permanently shifts how we order

Taco Bell unveiled its latest restaurant design on Thursday, intended to push customers to order their nachos and burritos ahead and keep drive-thru lines short as the coronavirus pandemic leaves lasting marks on consumer behavior.

The pandemic has prompted many restaurant chains, including Starbucks, Shake Shack and Chipotle Mexican Grill, to rethink their current designs or accelerate changes that were already in the works. Surging use of drive-thru lanes, online ordering and delivery in recent months has pressured operations. In Taco Bell's second quarter, it served an additional 4.8 million cars through drive-thru lanes compared to the same time last year, even as its same-store sales declined 8%.

The Yum Brands chain's newest restaurant design includes two drive-thru lanes, one of which will be for only picking up orders made through its mobile app, following a trend set by Chipotle with its "Chipotlanes."

"We have a lot of franchisees interested in expanding drive-thru capacity," Taco Bell Global Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams said in an interview.

The new "Go Mobile" design also features parking spots designated for contactless curbside pickup and indoor shelves for claiming digital orders. The size of the dining rooms will vary in size depending on the market.