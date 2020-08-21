Coffee, sugar and cocoa prices are all clawing out a recovery: Here's why

Soft commodities such as coffee, sugar and cocoa have broadly rallied over the past few weeks, steadying after a period of sharp volatility at the height of the coronavirus crisis.

Coffee futures for December delivery trading on New York's Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) are up almost 15% so far this quarter, having begun a steep incline in mid-July to hit a four-month high in early August. Coffee prices spiked in late March as countries began hoarding amid nationwide lockdowns forced by the pandemic. The December contracts closed Thursday's session trading at just under $1.19 per pound.

A futures contract is an agreement to buy or sell an asset — in this case, coffee — for a set price at a particular point in the future. It indicates what people expect the future price of coffee to be.

Sugar futures for October delivery have generally been on a steady incline since their trough in late April and are currently trading at just over 13 cents per pound, having climbed more than 21% since the end of March, including a bottom of 9.67 cents per pound in late April.

Prices eased off five-month highs on Thursday, in part due to the prevailing weakness of the Brazilian real currency, having hit 13.28 cents last Friday.

Meanwhile December cocoa futures have risen steadily since early July to peak at $2,523 per metric ton in early August, up 10% so far this quarter.