Markets look to the Fed again to build on S&P 500 record as Congress continues to disappoint

Market pros hold out little hope that Congress will agree to a stimulus package before September, but they will look to Jerome Powell in the coming week to provide a roadmap for what else the Fed might do to help the economy.

The Fed holds its annual Jackson Hole symposium starting Thursday, and it will conduct the Kansas City Fed-sponsored meeting virtually rather than against the backdrop of the Grand Tetons as it normally does at this time of year. The Fed chairman speaks Thursday morning on the implications for monetary policy and the Fed's anticipated policy framework review.

The past week was a big week for markets, with the S&P 500 finally recovering its losses from the pandemic selloff and setting new all-time highs. Stocks have been big beneficiaries of the Fed's easy policies and low interest rates, and Fed officials are widely expected to sound dovish when they meet in the coming week.

"I think we know the Fed's all in. If anything they want the mechanicals to work right," said Ed Keon, chief investment strategist at QMA. "The basic Fed policy is crystal clear. You're going to have low rates for the foreseeable future. They will do whatever it takes."

But Fed watchers expect Powell to go further than the Fed's already extraordinary support for the economy and financial conditions, and offer guidance on new language and policies that will help the markets understand how long it might hold those low rates and extraordinary policies in place.

For instance, the Fed was expected to provide a more explicit forward guidance policy, and it could also introduce inflation averaging, meaning the Fed could specify that it could both undershoot and overshoot its 2% inflation target. Inflation has only occasionally surpassed its target over the past dozen years, since the financial crisis.

Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays, said he expects the Fed will introduce forward guidance and average inflation targeting at its September meeting. He expects the Fed's policy review to examine all of its policies to determine which work best in different circumstances.

Since the markets collapsed in February and March, the Fed has cut rates to zero and helped increase liquidity with different facilities for different areas of the capital markets like commercial paper, municipal bonds and corporate bonds. It also created lending programs and continues to buy a large amount of Treasury securities and mortgages. Its balance sheet has now ballooned to $7 trillion.

With average inflation targeting, the Fed would allow the economy and inflation to run hotter than target, without immediately taking steps to tighten policy, according to Jim Caron, fixed income portfolio manger with Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"What they're saying is if the economy starts to recover, let's say we get a vaccine, or the rate of infection goes down, and the equity market is on a tear, they're not going to stop it," said Caron. "They're going to stay there for awhile. That's what they're trying to communicate."