Alexei Navalny's doctors refuse to let Putin critic leave Russian hospital, say he is too unwell to be moved

A file photo dated September 29, 2019 shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a rally in support of political prisoners in Prospekt Sakharova Street in Moscow, Russia. Alexei Navalny is unconscious in hospital after allegedly being poisoned according to his press secretary.

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been described as too unwell to be moved from a hospital in Siberia, according to the head doctor responsible for his treatment, following the suspected poisoning of the Kremlin critic.

The 44-year-old is in a coma after falling ill during a flight on Thursday. Allies of Navalny have claimed something was put in his tea at an airport cafe.

A German air ambulance thought to have been sent to collect Navalny landed in the Siberian city of Omsk on Friday morning, Reuters reported, citing flight tracking data.

Alexander Murakhovsky, the head doctor treating Navalny, said on Friday that the politician's health condition had improved a little but attempting to move him would pose a threat to his life.

The doctor has reportedly added there were as many as five possible diagnoses of Navalny's condition and that test results would be available within two days. Murakhovsky declined to comment on speculation Navalny had been poisoned.