Uber and Lyft's California labor law battle is far from over

Rideshare driver Jesus Jacobo Zepeda of Lancaster, California takes part in a rally as part of a statewide day of action to demand that ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft follow California law and grant drivers "basic employee rights'', in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 20, 2020.

Uber and Lyft got their way on Thursday when an appeals court ruled to extend a stay on an order requiring them to reclassify drivers as employees. But their legal battle in that case — and elsewhere in California — is far from over.

The case involves a lawsuit from California's attorney general and city attorneys from San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego that alleges Uber and Lyft violated the state's new labor law, Assembly Bill 5 (AB5), by misclassifying rideshare drivers as contractors.

The law aimed to provide additional protections to gig workers by installing a three-pronged test for whether a worker is truly independent or should be considered an employee. To be considered independent, workers must be "free from the control and direction of the hiring entity," do work "outside the usual course of the hiring entity's business," and be "customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, or business of the same nature as that involved in the work performed."

On Aug. 10, a trial court granted the state a preliminary injunction that would require Uber and Lyft to reclassify their drivers as employees beginning Aug. 21 before the appeals court extended the stay. The injunction requires Uber and Lyft to take on the additional costs related to employment if they continued to operate in the state, like payroll taxes and unemployment insurance.

The companies said they would have to temporarily shut down in California in order to rework their businesses to comply with the injunction and rehire workers as employees. They said they would likely have to slash the number of workers they could employ once they returned, create more rigid work schedules for drivers and raise prices for riders. Lyft said it would shut down in California by midnight Thursday when the stay on the injunction was set to expire before the appeals court issued its ruling. Lyft reversed its decision in light of the extended stay.

California officials argue that nothing in the law requires Uber and Lyft to eliminate flexible work for drivers, but the companies have said it would be logistically implausible for them not to.

For now, Uber and Lyft say they'll remain in the state under the same system they've typically operated. But there are still several events that could change that.

Here's what the road ahead looks like and the other legal threats that could impact Uber and Lyft's future in California.