Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on flight from Russia to Germany in coma

Medics load Alexei Navalny in an ambulance at Omsk Emergency Hospital No 1 where Navalny was admitted after he fell ill in what his spokeswoman said was a suspected poisoning in Omsk on August 22, 2020.

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was en route to Germany early on Saturday to receive medical care after the opposition politician's allies accused the Russian authorities of trying to stop his evacuation.

Navalny's life was not in immediate danger, he was in an induced coma and his brain was in a stable condition, the medical staff at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk said on Friday.

Navalny was delivered to Omsk airport in an ambulance minutes after 0000 GMT and his plane took off two hours later, a Reuters witness said. Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokeswoman, said his wife Yulia was also on board.

"The fight for Alexei's life and health is just beginning and there is a long way to go, but at least the first step has been taken," Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.

Navalny, a long-time opponent of President Vladimir Putin and a campaigner against corruption, collapsed on a plane on Thursday after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison.

German doctors flew in to evacuate Navalny, 44, at the request of his wife and allies who said they feared authorities might try to cover up clues as to how he fell ill and that the hospital treating him was badly equipped.

Medical staff at the Omsk hospital initially said on Friday that while Navalny's condition had improved slightly overnight he was in too unstable a state to be safely transported out of the country.