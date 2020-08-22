Shenzhen start-up board to challenge Shanghai for tech listings, adding fuel to 'technology war' with U.S.

People watch a light show performed on buildings around Shenzhen Citizen Center to celebrate China's Army Day on August 1, 2020. VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images

As companies prepare to list on the start-up board ChiNext under a new U.S.-style IPO system on Monday, China's Shenzhen will officially challenge Shanghai for tech listings, while adding fuel to a "technology war" with the United States. Eighteen companies will begin trading on the Nasdaq-style start-up board on Monday in a first round of listings. This comes after months of reforms aimed at fast-tracking initial public offerings and boosting financing for tech firms as the United States and China fight for global tech leadership. Based on Shanghai's year-old STAR Market, the broadening IPO reform will help strengthen the appeal of China's capital markets at a time when Chinese tech firms face growing U.S. scrutiny and risk of being delisted from U.S. markets.

The reform "will create very strong competitive forces between the two markets in attracting listing candidates," said Wilson Chow, TMT industry leader at PwC Global, referring to the Shenzhen and Shanghai markets. It could also contribute to a decoupling between the United States and China in areas of technology development, with potential repercussions for capital markets and the telecommunication and software sectors, he said. "We may see a megatrend of polarisation of technology development because U.S. and U.S.-aligned countries may adopt their own technology systems or use their own equipment, while China and China-friendly countries can create their own standards instead of a unified one." The Trump administration recently strengthened restrictions on China's tech giant Huawei Technologies and sanctioned China-owned apps TikTok and WeChat. It has also launched an initiative to exclude Chinese tech firms that allegedly pose national security risks.

Potential risks