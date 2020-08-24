Skip Navigation
Russian opposition leader Navalny shows indications of poisoning — German hospital

Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a stretcher into an ambulance on their way to an airport before his medical evacuation to Germany in Omsk, Russia August 22, 2020.
Alexey Malgavko | Reuters

A medical examination of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a German hospital has found indications of poisoning, the Charite hospital said on Monday.

"The team of doctors examined the patient in detail after his arrival. The clinical findings indicate poisoning by a substance from the group of active substances called cholinesterase inhibitors," the hospital said in a statement.

Navalny, a long-time opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on Thursday after what his allies believe was a poisoning and was airlifted to Germany for treatment on Saturday. 