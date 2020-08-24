Belarus' Lukashenko carries assault rifle as protesters demand his resignation at mass rally

Thousands of people gather for a protest on Independence Square. The demonstrators are taking to the streets in the Belarusian capital and other cities and continue to press for the resignation of President Lukashenko.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Belarus' capital city of Minsk over the weekend, demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko following his contested re-election earlier this month.

Demonstrators marched toward Lukashenko's residence at the Independence Square on Sunday, brandishing red and white flags to symbolize their opposition to the president and chanting for the long-time ruler to step down and for new elections to be held.

One Reuters witness estimated that as many as 200,000 people could be seen rallying in central Minsk for the second consecutive week. State television suggested the demonstration consisted of 20,000 people.

Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, claimed a landslide victory in the August 9 presidential election after official results gave him his sixth term in office with 80% of the vote.

Opposition protesters have since taken to the streets to voice their anger over allegations vote-rigging and reports of police violence.

Lukashenko has denied allegations of electoral fraud and maintained that he won the election fairly. The 65-year-old has also ruled out holding another vote and vowed to crush the unrest.

The president was shown in state media footage flying over the protests in a helicopter on Sunday, before landing at his residence and emerging wearing body armor and carrying an assault rifle in his hand.

Shortly thereafter, a separate video circulated by state media showed the president thanking riot police outside his residence, prompting an outburst of applause from security officials.