Deal over American lobster helps to ease U.S.-EU trade tensions

The United States and the European Union have been embroiled in trade disputes over the last years, but a mini deal announced Friday marked a critical de-escalation in transatlantic tensions.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has agreed to end tariffs on U.S. frozen and live lobster for the next five years, with the aim to make this change permanent. The deal has yet to be approved by other European institutions, but it is a welcomed step by the struggling industry, which has had to cope with a trade war with China and fewer sales to the EU since the latter reached a wide trade agreement with Canada in 2017. In return, the U.S. will slash by 50% duties on certain EU goods, including crystal glassware and prepared meals.

More broadly, the announcement has opened the door to further trade agreements between both sides of the Atlantic.

"We intend for this package of tariff reductions to mark just the beginning of a process that will lead to additional agreements that create more free, fair, and reciprocal transatlantic trade," the two chief negotiators, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Commissioner Phil Hogan, said in a joint-statement.

The White House has clashed with the EU over trade on different occasions, mainly since President Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Trump has often criticized the EU's trade practices and threatened to impose duties on European carmakers.

The U.S. approved steel and aluminium tariffs on the EU back in 2018; opened an investigation into European plans to impose a tax on digital giants; and slapped 25% levies on certain EU goods for previous state subsidies to Airbus.

However, the U.S. and the EU said Friday's deal marked the first time in more than 20 years that they decided to cut tariffs.