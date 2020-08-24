Joel Greenblatt on Tesla: 'I really can't explain it'

Tesla's rapid run higher, which has seen the shares gain nearly 400% this year, has left one notable investor confused.

"I really can't explain Tesla," Joel Greenblatt, co-CIO at Gotham Asset Management, said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I think there's a lot of speculation in the market and I think some of it's there. I really can't explain it."

Part of Tesla's share appreciation is due to the company reporting its fourth straight quarter of profits during its quarterly report on July 22, which qualifies the company for inclusion in the S&P 500, as well as better-than-expected second quarter vehicle deliveries.

But more recently, much of the surge appears to have been fueled by the company announcing a 5-for-1 stock split. Tesla closed at $1,374.39 on August 11 — the day the company made the announcement — but now trades at $2,049.98, for a gain of 49% in less than two weeks. This is despite the fact that stock splits are purely cosmetic, meaning the company's underlying fundamentals remain unchanged.

Known for his value investing framework, Greenblatt always looks at a company's underlying fundamentals. He targets reasonably priced companies that are supported by factors like growth potential and balance sheet strength.