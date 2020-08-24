Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Pinterest, Lululemon, Best Buy & more

Susquehanna raised its price target on the stock to a Street high after the company's acquistion of fitness start-up Mirror earlier this summer. The firm said the acquisition provides an "incremental revenue stream" that will grow "significantly."

"Underlying momentum continues to build faster than most peers as headwinds from the crisis slowly abate. Further, MIRROR adds another piece to LULU's already best-in-class customer engagement arsenal as well as another leg of growth. The acquisition provides an incremental revenue stream that will grow significantly over the next 3-5 years, in our view. Coupled with whitespace opportunities in geographies & categories for both the underlying business and MIRROR, we believe the stock will grow into its high valuation."