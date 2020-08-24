Snowflake files for IPO, taking on Amazon and Microsoft cloud database businesses

Snowflake, one of the fastest-growing cloud software companies in Silicon Valley, filed to go public on Monday after revenue more than doubled in the first half of the year to $242 million.

Snowflake's data warehouse technology allows businesses to store and manage data in the cloud rather than on legacy databases, making it easier for clients to quickly access and analyze critical information across the enterprise. The company counts on infrastructure from Amazon, Microsoft and Google to store the data while also competing with services from each vendor.

Led by CEO Frank Slootman, who joined the company early last year after retiring from ServiceNow, Snowflake is among the most anticipated IPOs this year. Airbnb is expected to go public in the second half after managing through a slump in revenue from a plunge in travel, and Palantir's public offering is also on the way soon. Late-stage venture-backed tech companies are taking advantage of a surge in the Nasdaq and demand for new names, now that Apple has passed $2 trillion in market cap, and Amazon and Microsoft are both over $1.6 trillion.

While Snowflake's revenue jumped from $104 million in the first half of 2019 to $242 million in the same period this year, its gross profit almost tripled, showing that the company is generating more earnings as it grows. Its net loss narrowed to $171.3 million from $177.2 million, which is still a hefty loss but one that investors can likely stomach given its rapid expansion rate.