The business and money behind police training in the United States

There are calls to reform, defund and even abolish the police. And central to the push for law enforcement reform is how police officers receive training.

Training has a huge influence on how police officers react during routine traffic stops and life-or-death encounters. There are no federally mandated training minimums for police officers in the United States, and reform advocates say other countries have much stricter and longer requirements for training police officers.

Both the International Association of Chiefs of Police and Fraternal Order of Police did not respond to CNBC's request for comment for this story.

Watch the video above to learn about how much federal taxpayer money gets spent on police training, and about the cottage industry behind some of the controversy.



