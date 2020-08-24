The dollar may slide further, but analysts say its demise is 'greatly exaggerated'

The weakening U.S. dollar is set to slide even further, but its importance as the world's reserve currency is unlikely to be diminished, according to analysts.

The greenback had benefited as investors flew to safety amid the pandemic, which drove it to a three-and-a-half year high in March.

But now strategists say the country's economic recovery is in question, given its weak coronavirus response. The dollar had also reacted to the country's surging deficit and the prospect of U.S. interest rates remaining lower for longer.

The dollar index fell to a 27-month low last week at 92.477, a steep decline from its 102 level in March. Since then, it has been fluctuating, swinging between the 92 and 93 levels in the past week. It was last at 93.150 on Monday.

"U.S. economic outperformance relative to the euro area and Japan (no longer) seems guaranteed, at least over the next few years, given the faltering virus response. Furthermore, the European Union's new EUR 750 billion recovery fund is giving investors more confidence in the euro as an alternative," JPMorgan Asset Management's Patrik Schowitz said in a recent note.

The global multi-asset strategist added: "The shrinking of its interest rate advantage makes the USD less appealing and pushes investors to consider deposits in other currencies. These cyclical factors won't turn around in a hurry and the US dollar likely has room to fall further."

BlackRock Investment Institute also said that dollar weakness will persist in the near term, as the factors that led to the currency's recent decline will continue to play a part.

"The prospect of the dollar retaining its perceived safe-haven status is another concern. We are weighing these as a contentious U.S. presidential election looms," BlackRock strategists wrote.