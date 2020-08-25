Apple plans to open a 'floating' store in Singapore

As the coronavirus forces other retailers to close down, Apple has announced that it is planning to open a new Apple Store in Singapore that appears to float on the water.

The new store, located in a futuristic giant orb that lights up at night, will be situated on the city-state's waterfront. It will be named Apple Marina Bay Sands after the hotel complex it will be part of.

Apple writes on its website: "We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay. Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we've made for you to capture your ideas and passions. It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new. We can't wait to see where your imagination takes you."

Apple is yet to provide any other official information, such as how many square feet the building will have, or when exactly it will open. Apple did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Apple already has has a store in Singapore on Orchard Road and another one at Singapore Changi Airport.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Singapore "could use a third store" when he visited the republic last December, adding that the Orchard Road store was "pretty full."

Apple has hundreds of stores worldwide selling iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macs and other Apple products.

Earlier this month, Apple became the first U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion valuation. Sales were up 11% to $59.7 billion in its most recent quarter despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus.