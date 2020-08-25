Two stocks could be best Apple alternatives as iPhone maker hits records

Another Apple bull is boosting its outlook.

Cowen analysts bumped their price target to $530 on Tuesday, a street high, just a day after Morgan Stanley increased its own. Apple shares hit a record above $515 on Monday, further stretching the company above its $2 trillion market cap.

Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, is also bullish on Apple. He said the company rates well fundamentally and should continue to benefit from strong technology momentum. Its nearly 70% rally year to date, however, has pushed it into overbought territory, said Wald.

"For an alternative, we'd be steering our clients into Apple's supply chain, semiconductors. Most notably one name that stands out is Skyworks Solutions. It gets about 40% to 50% of its revenue from Apple," Wald told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.

Its recent moves have also set Skyworks up for a technical push higher, said Wald.

"Recent strength broke Skyworks out of a five-year range, dating back to its peak from 2015. So we think that marks a resumption of Skyworks' long-term uptrend and that breakout point is now support and measures towards $180," he said.