Bill Gates leads $85 million fundraising for satellite antenna specialist Kymeta to scale production

Satellite antenna builder Kymeta announced Tuesday that it closed a significant new round of fundraising led by Bill Gates, as the start-up looks to increase manufacturing and sales of its mobile communications product.

"At the end of the day, the problem that our customers want to solve is highly reliable broadband service," Kymeta executive chairman Doug Hutcheson told CNBC.

Kymeta raised $85.2 million in this latest round, with Gates himself making up $78.5 million of that. The company has now raised about $300 million in cumulative funding since its founding in 2012, with investment from Lux Capital, Intelsat, Liberty Global and others.

The company's core product is its "electronically steered" flat satellite antenna, built to replace the dish technology that track moving satellites but also capable of connecting with cellular networks. It looks to fill a gap in connecting satellite networks to the ground, as Kymeta says other antenna aren't durable enough to support mobility.

Kymeta's latest antenna is the u8 terminal, which it is beginning a beta trial for this month and aiming to launch to market before the end of this year. Hutcheson described the u8 terminal as a "transformational" product for the communications industry. He says it is the only one of its kind and capable of connecting with a wide variety of satellites – from the likes of ViaSat's in the distant geosynchronous orbit to the much closer and smaller SpaceX Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit.

"The technology works to provide satellite communications with no moving parts because of the flat panel and it is very robust. It could take hundreds of G's of force, if a vehicle rolled over, or take extreme conditions and just keep working," Hutcheson said.