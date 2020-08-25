Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Tech

iPhone sales steady while global smartphone sales tank 20% in Q2

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Global smartphone sales dropped 20.4% in the second quarter of 2020, according to data released Tuesday from Gartner. 
  • Apple posted a .4% decline in year-over-year smartphone sales, according to Gartner.
  • In comparison, Samsung experienced the largest decline in sales in the quarter, 27.1% less year-over-year, according to the company.
People buying new Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus phones
Sergei Fadeichev | TASS | Getty Images

Global smartphone sales dropped 20.4% to 295 million units in the second quarter of 2020, according to a Gartner report published Tuesday. Apple iPhone sales managed to stay relatively flat while other manufacturers, such as Samsung, saw double-digit declines year-over-year.

Samsung sales were down 27.1% year-over-year, according to Gartner. Huawei's smartphone sales dropped 6.8%. Two other Chinese brands, Xiaomi and Oppo saw declines of 21.5% and 15.9%, respectively, according to the report.

"Travel restrictions, retail closures and more prudent spending on nonessential products during the pandemic led to the second consecutive quarterly decline in smartphone sales this year," Gartner senior research director Anshul Gupta said.  

Apple sales were down just .4% year-over-year, according to Gartner.

"The improved business environment in China helped Apple achieve growth in the country. In addition, the introduction of the new iPhone SE encouraged users of older phones upgrade their smartphones," said Gartner research vice president Annette Zimmermann. 

The iPhone SE has been particularly appealing in 2020 because it offers the same high-end processor of the iPhone 11 but starts at $399.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

VIDEO5:1305:13
Cowen analyst Krish Sankar on why he raised Apple's price target to $530
Squawk on the Street